BOLT (BOLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $220,324.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $220,324.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00129425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00845833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049410 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars.

