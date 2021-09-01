Bonk Trading Down 31% Over Last Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

