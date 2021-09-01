Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,648.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 323.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 55.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

