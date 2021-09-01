Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 109.73%.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

