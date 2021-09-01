Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 37.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

