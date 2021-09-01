Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

BOUYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

BOUYF remained flat at $$41.95 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

