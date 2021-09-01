Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $37.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$41.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

