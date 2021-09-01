Brian Robie Hedges Sells 10,000 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$34.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.91. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

