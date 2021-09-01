Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 35,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,927. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.