Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,875,000 after buying an additional 121,903 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 167,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 455,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

MRK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. 504,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.