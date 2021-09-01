Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.75 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.