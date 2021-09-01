Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Synaptics makes up 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 175.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 40.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $188.94. 7,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $190.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

