Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 326,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,442. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

