Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 58,125 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

