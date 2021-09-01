Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

