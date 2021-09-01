Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Woodmark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

