Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,042 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

DOCU stock opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.93 and its 200-day moving average is $244.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of -274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

