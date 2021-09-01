Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $306.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $307.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.96.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

