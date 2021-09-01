Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 549,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,493. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.