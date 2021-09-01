Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

