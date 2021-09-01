Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,933. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 586,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

