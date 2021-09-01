Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce $154.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $610.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 177,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Datto has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,458.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,607. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

