Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,442. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

