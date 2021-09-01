Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $222.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $233.50 million. RPC reported sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $818.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,700 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RPC by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 552,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,932. The stock has a market cap of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

