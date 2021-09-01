Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

Atlassian stock opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $368.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

