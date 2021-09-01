Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.03. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

CLSD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $405.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

