Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

