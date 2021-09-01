Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post sales of $161.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.49 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $694.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,751. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,354. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

