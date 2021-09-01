Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 997,815 shares of company stock worth $21,676,640. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

