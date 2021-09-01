Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $34.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.
ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,962. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
