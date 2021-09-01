Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $34.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,962. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

