Brokerages Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.