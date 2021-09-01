Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.