Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $10.80

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 19,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,855. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -923.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

