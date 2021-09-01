Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $74.28

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,554. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.