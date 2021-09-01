Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) PT at C$54.44

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a “$54.00” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$43.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$41.89 and a one year high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.