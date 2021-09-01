Brokers Set Expectations for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.82 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

