Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4,597.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of BKD opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

