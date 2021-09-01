Bruce E. Thomas Sells 14,774 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESXB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 88,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth $10,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,510,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 463,146 shares during the period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

