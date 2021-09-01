BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.85 million and $42,458.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.35 or 0.00834634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

