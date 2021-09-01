Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.