Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

