Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

