Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 628 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

