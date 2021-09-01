Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNZL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,651 ($34.64) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,589.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,412.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

