Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZLFY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

