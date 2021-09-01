Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $352.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $352.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.