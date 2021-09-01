Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

