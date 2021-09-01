Burney Co. Has $11.23 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The company has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

