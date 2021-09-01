Burney Co. Has $12.76 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. 676,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

