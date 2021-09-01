Burney Co. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Burney Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.33% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 318,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,819. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

